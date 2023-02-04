Former Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out on bid to represent Ireland in Eurovision Song Contest

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has failed to land the spot in representing Ireland with his band Public Image Ltd (PiL) in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Performing their entry, “Hawaii” at a special Eurovision selection edition of Irish TV show “The Late Late Show” on Friday alongside five other contestants, the post-punk group lost to Wild Youth’s “We Are One.”

The selection was made by a combination of public telephone votes, and votes from a national and international jury.

Other acts fighting for the top Irish spot included Andrew Carr (also known as ADGY), Leila Jane, and the double-act K Muni & ND, made up of Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare.

In a statement last month, the band said “Hawaii” was a “love letter” to Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” Lydon said in the release. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

But the song failed to meet the standards of Eurovision for some on the expert judging panel, PA Media reported.

Former X-Factor contestants duo and Irish Eurovision entrants Jedward, described the song as one of “love, acceptance and calmness,” but added they were not sure “it is a song for Eurovision.”

Wild Youth singer Conor O’Donohoe told PA it was a huge honor to be selected to represent Ireland.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us, we are overwhelmed, we hope everyone can get behind the song and that we can do everyone in Ireland proud,” he said.

Eurovision will be held in May at the ACC Liverpool in the UK instead of last year’s winning nation, Ukraine due to the current conflict in the country.

