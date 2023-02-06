6-year-old reunited with mother after wandering off from bus stop

By Derrick Lewis

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) — A 6-year-old boy is safe after a Good Samaritan reunited them with their parent after he was found wandering in a store parking lot in Humble.

According to the child’s aunt, the child, a student at Humble Rhodes School for Performing Arts, was left at his designated bus stop after his mother was not present at the time of drop-off.

Once the mother arrived, she noticed that her son was not there and began to search the area. A few moments later, the child was dropped off by a stranger.

The stranger told the mother that he was reportedly found wandering in a Walmart parking lot, about a five-minute walk from the designated bus stop at Canyon Village at Parks Lake.

The mother said she is grateful for the Good Samaritan who found the child but said it could’ve ended badly.

She did contact the school, who said they were looking into the matter.

ABC13 received a response from the school that reads:

“Safety is our #1 priority at Rhodes School for the Performing Arts, and we regret that this incident occurred. Unfortunately, an altercation between students broke out at the bus stop, allowing this incident to take place. We are reviewing the District’s policies and procedures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

