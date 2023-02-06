Grammys rebound from COVID years, reach 12.4 million viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 12.4 million people watched the Grammys on Sunday either on CBS or the Paramount+ streaming service. The Nielsen company says that’s a significant rebound from the COVID-19-affected events of 2021 and 2022, both of which reached slightly less than 9 million viewers. Sunday’s presentation of music’s biggest night featured live performances by Lizzo, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny, along with a tribute to 50 years of rap history. Viewership didn’t rebound to the pre-COVID years; in 2020 Nielsen said 18.7 million people watched the show. Nielsen didn’t have a breakdown of who watched on TV and who streamed it this year.

