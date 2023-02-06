Scottish footballer scores sensational goal from inside his own half

By Issy Ronald, CNN

There are still three months of fixtures left for Scottish club Hearts to play but Stephen Humphrys scored what is already being hailed as “the goal of the season” on Saturday.

After taking possession on the edge of his team’s own penalty box, Humphrys outpaced two defenders and found himself in open space.

But with four defenders covering him, he lined up a shot at goal still inside his own half, and the ball flew over the outstretched grasp of the Dundee goalkeeper into the net.

“No way, no way…” Hearts TV commentators exclaimed as Humphrys cannoned the ball upfield. In the second it took for the ball to edge closer to the net, their world seemed to explode with joy. “He’s scored from his own half! It’s unbelievable!”

Humphrys later told BBC Scotland that he would celebrate by, “probably FaceTim(ing) my mum and dad down the road, then a Chinese meal, bath, then bed. Love Island is not on tonight so I won’t be watching that…”

His wonder goal sealed a 3-1 victory for Hearts, as the Scottish club overturned a 1-0 deficit to defeat 10-man Dundee United.

“The first part sums him up to a tee; the pace and power to get away from the defenders,” manager Robbie Nielsen told the club website. “The finish is just sensational. I think time slowed down slightly, for everyone in the stadium. It’ll be goal of the season, that’s for sure.”

Dundee had led early on but defender Ryan Edwards was red carded for a dangerous tackle after just 29 minutes, allowing the Jam Tarts back into the game.

Shankland equalized for Hearts on 71 minutes before Cochrane gave the Edinburgh club a lead late on and Humphrys’ howitzer sealed victory.

Hearts’ victory solidifies third place in the Scottish Premiership table, seven points ahead of fourth placed Livingston.

