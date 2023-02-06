Tulsi Gabbard and 2 GOP senators among those testifying at GOP-led subcommittee’s first hearing

By Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

The select subcommittee on so-called weaponization of the federal government is planning to feature two panels of witnesses during its first hearing on Thursday. Among those expected to appear as witnesses called by the Republicans are GOP Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, as well as former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former FBI special agent Nicole Parker, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The senators are being called to appear before the subcommittee to discuss how they believe the government has been weaponized against conservatives, one of the sources said.

Gabbard, a former Democrat, has regularly appeared on Fox News since leaving Congress and regularly used that platform to accuse the FBI and the Justice Department of targeting political opponents of the Biden administration. She has criticized the FBI on a variety of fronts, including its interactions with social media companies like Twitter, the bureau’s role in the Russia investigation and the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence — all issues Republicans on the GOP-led select subcommittee have said they want to investigate.

Parker, a former FBI special agent in charge, wrote an op-ed last month detailing how she left the bureau after over 10 years of service because she believed it had became “politically weaponized.”

The Democrats are also expected to call their own witnesses but it remains unclear who those will be, one of the sources said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.