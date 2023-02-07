Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade gets engaged

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Eminem’s daughter is getting a new last name.

The 27-year-old musical artist and podcaster, who goes by her first and middle names, Hailie Jade, announced on her verified Instagram account that she has gotten engaged to long time boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

“Casual weekend recap…,” the posting’s caption read along with a crying and a heart emoji. “2.4.23 [ring emoji] i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

The pair have been dating since 2016. The series of photos showed McClintock down on one knee proposing, and the happy couple then popping a bottle of champagne in celebration.

Many of Eminem’s fans are familiar with his daughter and last year she talked about growing up in his shadow during an episode of her podcast, “Just a Little Shady.”

She addressed whether she is bothered about being asked about her dad, who has the moniker "Slim Shady."

“The best way to say this is yes and no,” she responded.

“Honestly, it’s to a point. I obviously expect it,” she said. “And there’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.”

