Fire in transformer room prompts evacuations at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Dozens of patients were evacuated Tuesday after a fire in a transformer room at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

The fire that grew to 10 alarms started at 7 a.m. at he facility on Centre Street.

Emergency generators had to be shut off as crews battled the fire, and the hospital is without power, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

“After shutting down the power, we had to make a decision about the hospital and what we were going to do with the patients in the hospital,” Nardelli said. “We are removing some critically ill and injured patients that need to find other facilities.”

“The computers shut down, and then the generator backup came back on,” hospital worker Receen Doherty said. “Then the generators went out, Then everything went pitch back, Everything went pitch black.”

There were 187 patients in the hospital at the time the fire broke out, officials said.

