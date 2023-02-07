Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in South Carolina will get to hear evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed in 2021. The decision Tuesday by Judge Clifton Newman was the second win for prosecutors in as many days. Witnesses began testifying Tuesday about Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds after a ruling the day before. Defense attorneys asked the judge to prevent further testimony about the raincoat after the caretaker for Murdaugh’s ailing mother testified that she she saw him bring a “blue something, looked like a tarp” into his mother’s home nine days after the killings. They say nothing links Murdaugh to the jacket.

