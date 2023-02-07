Mississippi K-9 helps deputies recover almost 100 pounds of cocaine

By Angela Williams

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — Two Texas men are facing charges after a Rankin County K-9 helped deputies find about 97 pounds of cocaine.

A deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation Monday afternoon on Interstate 20.

“During a roadside interview, the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passenger’s stories and requested a K-9 deputy,” Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release.

Deputy Ronnie Decell and his K-9 partner, Fox, searched the van and helped find the cocaine, which was hidden inside the vehicle.

Bailey said the driver, Mario Robledo-Jaurigi, 54, and passenger Fernando S. Arcuri, 50, both of Houston, Texas, were arrested and each charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Both men are being held at the Rankin County Jail awaiting a court hearing.

