David Hasselhoff’s daughter Taylor gets married

David Hasselhoff walked daughter Taylor Hasselhoff done the aisle last weekend.

Hasselhoff married her fiancé Madison Fiore in Escondido, California.

“It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room,” she told People of their wedding, adding that guests traveled from all over the world to attend.

The father and daughter walked down the aisle to “Bittersweet Symphony” and the newlyweds later later danced their first dance to “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” performed by a live band.

Hasselhoff revealed she was engaged in December 2021, writing on Instagram, “If someone told me I would meet my future fiancé on a dating app, I’d say bet! Madison, you are my best friend and soulmate & I absolutely cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you. You are my rock, my light and now fiancé! We did it baby!! I LOVE YOU!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of the couple surrounded by rose petals.

The two are now heading off to their honeymoon in Costa Rica.

