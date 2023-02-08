Skip to Content
Farmers face continued hardships from drought, despite snowy conditions in the High Desert

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Much of Oregon has been in a drought for quite some time, despite winter snowfall around the High Desert.

Farmers around Central Oregon know the struggle too well of working in drought conditions and having to make adjustments.

Larkin Valley Ranch serves customers throughout Central Oregon, offering grass-fed beef in since 1946. Jeff Larkin is a third-generation rancher, with lots of years behind him.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Larkin to learn of the struggles his farm has faced and any action on cutbacks needed for the ranch. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

