Jim Carrey lists $29M LA mansion while offering a glimpse of his own art

Actor Jim Carrey has listed his California mansion for sale, with the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home being offered for almost $29 million.

The sprawling 12,700-square foot property, in LA’s upmarket Brentwood neighborhood, is set across more than two acres of land, according to Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling the sale.

A series of photos accompanying the listing show all the trappings of a celebrity mansion, from a grand piano to an outdoor tennis court. But the images also offer a more personal glimpse at the life of its soon-to-be-former occupant — his own artworks.

In addition to acting, Carrey is a painter and sculptor who has exhibited work at galleries in the US and Canada. As well as a recent NFT collection and searing political cartoons, which he regularly posted to Twitter during the Donald Trump administration, the actor is known for creating colorful paintings on canvas.

Among those visible in the photos are “Hooray We Are All Broken,” which depicts four abstract polka-dot figures against a bright backdrop. An image of the property’s garden, meanwhile, features a nude bronze sculpture he created called “Ayla.”

There are various other original Carreys on display, including paintings that appeared in “I Needed Color,” a short documentary released in 2017 that saw the Hollywood star describe his artistic process.

“When I really started painting a lot, I had become so obsessed that there was nowhere to move in my home,” he said in the six-minute film. “Paintings were everywhere. They were becoming part of the furniture; I was eating on them.”

“You can tell what I love by the color of the paintings,” he added. “You can tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them. You can tell what I want from the brightness in some of them.”

The artworks are not thought to be included in the $28.9 million asking price — nor are the framed Riddler costumes from Carrey’s performance in 1995’s “Batman Forever.”

Whoever does purchase the light-filled 1950s home will, however, enjoy a home movie theater and a waterfall swimming pool.

In a statement provided to the Wall Street Journal, Carrey explained his decision to leave his home, which he has owned for almost 30 years, saying he no longer spends much time there. “I want someone else to enjoy it like I have,” he said, before quoting David Bowie’s hit song: “Ch-ch-ch-changes!”

