Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers

By JADE BULECZA

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

Searchers are trying to find more survivors.

A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building.

Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She’s from Minden, and right now she’s all alone in Gaziantep, Turkey.

“Looked up and my chandelier was spinning and our dresser was like facing up against the wall. And we first moved to Turkey, there was an earthquake that night we moved,” said Carmichael. “So, I kind of at that point was always aware that it could happen again.”

The aftershocks have been powerful.

“The aftershocks were like 4, 5, 6 and then there was another 7.1 about nine later,” said Carmichael.

Her husband plays basketball in Turkey and left for an away game. She decided to stay while he played. The family of the team’s general manager gave her some necessities.

“They had food and water and bed made for me so that’s been amazing,” said Carmichael. “The water went out a couple of hours ago but we still have electricity.”

Carmichael doesn’t know when or how she’ll get home but says being from Louisiana has made her strong because Louisianans are used to natural disasters.

Carmichael is asking for your prayers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.