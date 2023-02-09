Black doll exhibit in Worcester aims to teach importance of representation

By KATRINA KINCADE

Click here for updates on this story

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Dolls play an important role in child development, but some kids don’t have one that looks like them.

This Black History Month a Worcester exhibit is focusing on Black dolls and their place in American history.

The exhibit is called “Representation is Resistance: Black Doll Power in American history.”

The dolls are currently being featured as a pop-up at the Jean McDonough Arts Center in Worcester.

The curators are Felicia Walker and Debra Britt. They also created the National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture in Mansfield. Unfortunately, that closed during the pandemic.

But Walker and Britt remain active doing doll making workshops and traveling to schools. They want young boys and girls to understand the caricature others have faced in the past, how they fought against it, and why representation is so important.

The exhibit runs in Worcester runs until next Wednesday.

Walker and Britt say the museum remains online at the moment but believe it will be back in a brick-and-mortar spot soon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.