‘She cries every time:’ Titans fan hospitalized after cardiac arrest reacts to wedding song

By Lauren Lowrey

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 28-year-old Tennessee Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest hours after attending the Titans-Jaguars game on Jan. 7 has opened her eyes and begun showing intermittent signs that she understands communication.

“She is completely off of sedation medications,” said Andrew Prue, the husband of Alexis Prue who hasn’t spoken since 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 8 “Some of these (sedation medications) can linger in your fat storage and it can take some time to come out.”

Andrew describes the slow process for Alexis to wake up. In earlier updates from social media, Prue shared the strength of his young wife and that doctors believe she has zero brain damage from her cardiac arrest.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” said Andrew. “I’m not rushing anything and I trust God’s timing.”

The most recent inspirational update from Andrew is that the music he plays daily in the hospital room is garnering a physical reaction from Alexis.

“Our first dance at our wedding was Dan + Shay’s ‘From the Ground Up,’” said Andrew. “The other night when I played it I saw her lip quiver and then saw huge tears coming out.”

Andrew described that moment as being the point he knew Alexis remembered him.

“She’s continued to cry anytime I play it,” said Andrew. “I tell her every single day ‘On May 10th, 2021, I promised I will be there for you through sickness and in health and I promise you I will still be here for you no matter what.’”

In the month since Alexis went into cardiac arrest, family members have traveled down from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where the pair lives, and brought the couple’s 16-month old daughter India to be with Andrew. He has since secured an apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, until Alexis has recovered enough to be released from the hospital and travel home to South Carolina.

“Alexis has no idea how much support she has. I tell her every single day: it’s more than just me, it’s more than our family, its more than our friends, more than our community. I tell her everyday ‘you literally have the entire world praying for you.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.