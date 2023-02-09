Woman sues after Louisiana lawmaker blocked her on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman says in a federal lawsuit that she was illegally blocked from a state senator’s Twitter account after posting comments critical of the lawmaker’s anti-abortion efforts. And she wants a federal judge to restore her access to the account. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Monroe targets Monroe Democrat Katrina Jackson. The suit filed by the New Orleans-based Tulane First Amendment Law Clinic says the elected official’s Twitter account is a public forum and that blocking comments Jackson disagrees with violates free speech rights. Jackson’s office didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

