Sheriff’s Office using humor to catch criminals this Valentine’s Day

STANISLAUS COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Are you looking to get some revenge on your ex? The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a special offer to help heal your broken heart this Valentine’s Day.

“Did he steal your heart? Did he steal your credit card? Did he steal your catalytic converter? Boy, do we have an offer for you. If you call the number on your screen right now your ex-valentine may be eligible for an all-inclusive minimum one-night stay in one of Stanislaus County’s finest overnight accommodations,” said the sheriff’s office employees.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging jilted exes to turn in their former boyfriend or girlfriend if they have broken the law.

The three-minute video shows what would be included in the all-exclusive stay, including free transportation, custom bracelets, and a photo shoot all for free. All you have to do is call Crime Stoppers to anonymously report them to authorities.

