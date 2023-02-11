Will Ferrell is the latest Hollywood star to visit Wrexham – and posts a hilarious tweet

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Tucked away in North Wales with a soccer club that plays in English football’s fifth tier, Wrexham seems an unlikely place for Will Ferrell to be found enjoying a pint of beer in a local pub.

But ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of Wrexham AFC in 2021, the city has become used to hosting Hollywood royalty.

Pictures posted on social media on Saturday show Ferrell enjoying a drink with fans and strolling through the stadium to watch Wrexham’s National League match against Wealdstone FC, although he seemed confused by the camera in a video posted on the club’s official Twitter account.

“Are we recording?” Ferrell says, combing his hair with his fingers, making sure he is ready.

“Hi, this is Will Ferrell and it’s my first time here,” he says, his face so close to the camera that only his eyes are visible.

“Where are we again? Wrexham. I’m really excited to see the match and I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little nervous.”

Ferrell and Reynolds starred in the 2022 Christmas film “Spirited” together, while Ferrell has also invested in a football club, Los Angeles FC, alongside NBA legend Magic Johnson, two-time Olympic champion Mia Hamm and Brooklyn Nets part-owner Joe Tsai.

