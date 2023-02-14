New Jersey school district superintendent resigns amid fallout from student suicide

By WABC Staff

BAYVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) — The superintendent of a school district in New Jersey has resigned amid the fallout from a student suicide.

Adriana Kuch, 14, took her own life after video of the incident at her high school in Bayville was posted online. Ocean County prosecutors have charged four other girls for the attack on the teen.

One girl is charged with aggravated assault, two others charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and the fourth with harassment.

The freshman was hit in the face with a full 20-ounce water bottle three times. On the video, she was punched and kicked and her hair was pulled, while classmates laughed and recorded the attack at school.

Her father says it was meaningless bullying. He says his daughter deserved none of this and was tormented after the videos were posted, as she read mean comments.

“Adriana was the most happy, beautiful young lady in the world, she loved animals,” her father, Michael Kuch said.

The school superintendent said in a statement, “this was a tragedy.”

There have been protests outside of school by parents and students, saying this has happened before, and must stop.

Her father stresses there was no accountability and no consequences for the four girls who went after Adriana. He says that had there been, she may not have felt so terribly alone.

He also said that if the incident were taken seriously, if police and an ambulance were called and if the girls were punished or immediately expelled, he’s convinced this would have been very different.

“My daughter’s never been in a fight before, she’s 98 pounds, 5’2” and she loves everybody,” her father added.

