Published 3:48 AM

Pence to fight subpoena on separation of powers grounds because he was president of Senate

KTVZ News Team

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to fight a recent subpoena from the special counsel based on the grounds that he was president of the Senate at the time and therefore shielded from the order, a source familiar with the matter confirms to CNN.

