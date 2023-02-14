Sen. Bob Casey’s prostate cancer surgery ‘went well,’ office says

By Rashard Rose and Brian Rokus, CNN

Sen. Bob Casey underwent surgery for prostate cancer Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to need further treatment, his office said in a statement.

“His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well, and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment,” the statement, posted on Twitter, said.

The Pennsylvania Democrat’s office added, “Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery.”

Casey announced in January that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer the month prior but had an “excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.”

The 62-year-old, whose term ends in 2025, was first elected to the US Senate in 2006 after serving as Pennsylvania state treasurer.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Casey practiced law after graduating from The College of the Holy Cross in 1982 and receiving his law degree from Catholic University of America in 1988. He was Pennsylvania’s auditor general from 1997 to 2005. During his time in Congress, he been a member of several committees, including the Intelligence Committee, and is chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chandelis Duster and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.