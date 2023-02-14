St. Pete couple married 79 years shares secret to a lifetime of love

By Keely McCormick

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — This Valentines Day, one St. Pete couple is helping us all learn the secret to a lasting love.

Ray and Mary Johnson have been married for 79 years.

“Seems to me the minute that you see somebody that you really love, you know it,” Ray said.

A love that lasts a lifetime. Ray and Mary met when they were in high school. They tied the knot at 17 and 18 years old.

“I was on leave from the army and I said to Mary, ‘Will you marry me?’ and she said she would,” Ray said.

Now in their late 90s, their love is still strong.

They shared their favorite memories and photos. From raising two daughters to golfing and dancing, these two did everything side by side.

“He used to get a valentine that was about this big every year!” Mary said. “Great huge one, I don’t know where he ever got it.”

This year is their 79th Valentine’s Day. I asked what the secret is to a lifetime of love.

“Three words: I love you. We always said that,” Ray said.

Ray and Mary shared thousands of “I love yous” over the years. They tell me those three words carry the same weight today as they did years ago.

“We both have medical problems now and we know the time is short, but I think we’ll always be in love until that day, and afterwards,” Ray said.

