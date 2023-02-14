Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal hit-and-run

By KPIX Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A 60-year-old San Jose woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a female pedestrian.

San Jose police said Kim Ngan Thi Mai was taken into custody on Saturday at her home. She was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County jail for one count of felony hit and run, posted bail and was no longer in custody.

On February 10 at approximately 5:39 a.m. officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road to investigate a hit-and-run traffic collision reportedly involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed the following. A dark colored sedan was traveling southbound on Morrill Avenue when it struck the woman who was walking across the street outside of any marked crosswalk.

The vehicle then fled the scene in a southbound direction. The woman was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. Shortly after arriving, the woman succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

On Saturday, investigators located the suspect vehicle at a residence near the crash site. Mai, who was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision, was contacted at the residence and arrested.

After further investigation it was revealed that the second vehicle, the white U-Haul panel van, did not strike the downed pedestrian.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.