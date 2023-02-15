Skip to Content
First on CNN: FBI searched University of Delaware for Biden documents, source says

By Paula Reid

The FBI has conducted two searches at the University of Delaware in connection with the investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The previously undisclosed searches were conducted in recent weeks, with the consent and cooperation of the president’s legal team, the source said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

