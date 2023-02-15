O’ahu man runs more than 150 miles around island to raise money for junior lifeguard program

By Mika Miyashima

O’AHU, Hawaii (KITV) — An O’ahu man ran around the entire island over the weekend, to help raise money for the next generation of lifeguards.

North shore resident Kona Johnson ran just over 150 miles in 42-hours.

That’s close to six marathons in less than two days.

He started bright and early Friday morning, and finished just before midnight on Saturday.

“I think I just got lucky that everything kind of worked out,” he explained. “Running through the night wasn’t as bad. I didn’t end up sleeping just so I could continue on. I think I laid down in a friend’s car near Waipahu for a few hours.”

Johnson did the run to raise funds for the North Shore Lifeguard Association’s Summer Junior Lifeguard Program, which provides free life-saving skills to hundreds of keiki.

“I just surprised myself which was really cool,” Johnson explained. “I didn’t expect to complete the run, I just wanted to kind of attempt something that was inspiring to myself and to at least bring a little bit of awareness to the Junior Lifeguard Program.

Some of Johnson’s friends ran parts of the journey with him, including his two younger cousins who are in the junior lifeguard program.

The community also came out and showed their support for the last few miles.

