THC-laced candy found in Texarkana

By Crystal Carr

    TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — It may look like your favorite candy from a convenience store but it is not.

Texarkana, Texas Police Department arrested a man Monday morning in possession of THC-laced candy. THC is the ingredient in marijuana that gives users a high.

The THC candy could be confused with normal candy due to its packaging. Police are advising parents to be on the lookout.

