Chicago man charged with carrying firearm onto CTA bus in Chicago Lawn

By JERAMIE BIZZLE

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man is facing charges after carrying a firearm onto a CTA bus in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday.

Carlos Martinez, 20, was arrested in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue after being identified as the person with the firearm.

He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a municipal code violation of having a weapon on CTA property.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

