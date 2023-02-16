Fetterman checked himself into hospital ‘to receive treatment for clinical depression,’ office says

By Clare Foran and Jessica Dean, CNN

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “to receive treatment for clinical depression,” his chief of staff announced on Thursday.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement.

Fetterman is a freshman senator and was elected in November after suffering a stroke in May of last year.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, said on Thursday that she is “so proud of him for asking for help.”

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs,” she tweeted.

She went on to say, “This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy.”

The statement from Fetterman’s chief of staff announcing the news said, “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

it also stated that Fetterman has experienced depression “off and on” over the course of his life, the issue “only became severe in recent weeks.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

