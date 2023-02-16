Mall in Columbia considering youth escort policy following reports of unruly behavior

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mall in Columbia is considering a youth escort policy similar to that of other malls in Baltimore County.

The policy would require anyone 17 years old and younger to be with an adult, 21 years or older, in the mall at all times.

Our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports that the policy is still being discussed, and there is no set date and time as to when the youth escort policy would start.

According to The Banner, there have been reports of “unruly behavior toward workers and shoppers.”

Employees and customers at the Mall in Columbia complained to mall management in November after seeing a group of 20 to 30 youths get into fights, hit people with Orbeez guns — which shoot polymer gel beads — and getting in the way of shoppers and store entrances every weekend, always between 4 and 7 p.m., The Banner reports.

The mall owner – Brookfield Properties – is working with Howard County Police to provide more police presence at the mall, and are working together to find a solution for safety.

“We are aware of these [youths’] presence, and that’s something we’ve heard from customers and tenants,” Brookfield Properties spokesperson Ali Phillips told The Banner. “So it’s definitely not being ignored, but we are considering implementing a parent guidance program.”

On January 28, the Banner reports, that police responded to a large group of disorderly children and teens at the mall, which resulted in arrests.

Recently, THE AVENUE at White Marsh issued a youth escort policy, which started on January 13. The policy prohibits teens 17 or younger from going into the mall without a parent or guardian over 21.

The same policy is in place for the White Marsh Mall and the Towson Town Center.

