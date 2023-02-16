Oklahoma business owner turns to community after losing friends, family in Turkey earthquake

By Meghan Mosley

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma business owner is turning to the community after losing hundreds of friends and family in the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

After losing friends and family in Turkey, over 6,000 miles away, the owners of the Turkish Delight food truck said it is an effort to give back to the community they’re from and they’re asking for Oklahoma’s help.

“Earthquake hit where I was born, my town, so that’s why it’s important. My father’s side, my mother’s side, lots of people died,” said Sevim Cumpian, the owner.

It was a tragedy that hit 6,481 miles away but also hit close to home in the Sooner State.

“My father’s side is almost 75% lost, almost the whole village we lost. My father’s side is a really big family,” Cumpian said.

More than 41,000 people have died since a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey last week and the local business is raising money to help them pick up the pieces.

“We’re going to take it back to Turkey and what they need, we’re going to get for them,” Cumpian said.

They said the need is unimaginable and every bit they can give will help.

“They need to settle. They need homes. They need to pay their rent, food, clothes, maybe for the future. So of course, this is not going to help long term, but we want to do what we can,” said Ali, who has family in Turkey.

Now, they’re calling on customers and their community to chip in.

“Oklahoma people, we want them to be aware of the situation, and pray for us, and donate if they want to donate. We’re not going to use it for us. We’re going to send it to people in Turkey,” Ali said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.