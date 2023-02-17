Advocates raise awareness to substance abuse, addiction at Capitol in annual rally

By Mythili Gubbi

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — People gathered at the Utah State Capitol to raise awareness about substance abuse and show others on this road that they are not alone.

“Recognizing that recovery is for everyone,” said Jennifer Slack, a facilitator for family support with USARA. “Then we can change the dynamic and the conversation that needs to be taking place about recovery.”

About a hundred people came together at the State Capitol on Thursday.

“To share our stories and the way we share our stories is usually in hopes to inspire other people to come and walk this journey,” said Damian Trujillo, who has been sober for 14 years. “Rather than going back to jail or taking a fatal dose of heroin or fentanyl or something like that.”

Trujillo says he attends this rally every year and that it’s important to do this for the recovery community.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends to addiction, working in recovery and being involved in the recovery community,” he said. “That we can unite together and that it’s possible to stay sober and to have a better life.”

“Recovery helped me in my life by giving back to the people and giving back to my family and really getting my family back,” said Vili Auelua, who went through the Haven recovery program. “I’ve done so much bad in my life that I feel like I really need to give back something. And to find a new life, a new way.”

Holding signs, cheering, celebrating recovery programs and sharing stories in the rotunda – all in solidarity with those who need it.

“People can be seen as people,” said Slack. “That every single person is loved for who they are as a human being. They’re not somebody who is lost. They’re seen, they’re loved, they’re cared for. They’re needed – we’re all needed.”

They hope the rally encourages people to ask for help, and know they are not alone. “We show up when we’re in a state of great trauma and fear and to be able to go forward through the fear takes a lot of courage and when we can do that and ask for help, that’s when the cycle can change,” said Slack.

