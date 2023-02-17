Biden’s former executive assistant agrees to interview with House panel in documents investigation

By Paula Reid and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Kathy Chung, President Joe Biden’s former executive assistant, has agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into classified documents found at Biden’s home and office, CNN has learned.

The Republican-led committee sent a letter to Chung last month demanding information related to the classified documents and communications with the Biden family dating back more than 10 years.

CNN has reached out to the House Oversight Committee for comment.

Chung was one of the staffers who packed Biden’s belongings and documents at the end of his time as vice president, according to people familiar with the matter.

Those boxes eventually ended up at the Penn Biden Center and are now at the center of a special counsel investigation into the possible mishandling of classified info. A source close to Chung says she feels partly responsible for the situation.

Chung’s lawyer, Bill Taylor, told CNN, they have been in discussions with the Oversight Committee over the past week and have agreed to provide the committee with much of what it requested in a letter last month.

“She is happy to sit for an interview with the committee,” Taylor told CNN.

The committee made a broad request that asks for materials well beyond the Biden document investigation including all communications with the Biden family dating back to 2009. The panel also demanded all documents and communications “related to then-Vice President Biden’s departure from office in 2017, including communications regarding Penn Biden Center,” the letter notes.

Chung’s lawyer says there are limits on what they are willing to provide: “She is not agreeing to produce everything in the letter but would provide documents related to the movement of documents from the White House to the Penn Biden Center.”

Taylor has proposed several dates for a possible interview, but the final date has not been set.

Chung, who now works at the Pentagon, was interviewed last month in the Justice Department probe of classified documents found in Biden’s home and office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.