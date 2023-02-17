Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The family of one of Mobile’s latest murder victims is speaking out, as few details from MPD have been released.

18-year-old Keshon Bellamy was found in the middle of the road on Orange Street shot multiple times.

So far, a suspect hasn’t been named.

FOX 10 News spoke with a family member who says they think this is random.

Keshon’s uncle Larry Bellamy says they got that unexpected phone call that Keshon was hurt, but once he made it to the hospital he had passed.

Now, they want to know what happened.

The shooting happened back on February 5th.

Mobile Police responded to Orange Street after several shots were fired.

They found Bellamy lying in the roadway shot multiple times.

His family says he was taken to the hospital where he died the next morning.

His uncle says Orange Street is not an area Keshon went to often.

“I was just assuming that maybe he was hanging with some relatives or some friends that we didn’t know that was in that area,” Larry said. “But as far as him constantly being in that particular area of Mobile, no, I never known him to just be over there.”

His uncle says Keshon graduated from Mary G. Montgomery last year and was just getting his life started.

They can’t understand why anyone would want to do this.

“For this to happen and him not get the opportunity to live up to his full potential because he was next up as far as family success stories,” Larry said. “And unfortunately he was taken away from us.”

MPD didn’t release any information about this homicide until more than a week after it happened.

It’s unclear what caused the delay.

