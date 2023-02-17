Skip to Content
Former Lowell High School athletic trainer accused in sexual assaults on athletes

    LOWELL, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A former Lowell High School athletic trainer is accused of sexually assaulting two female athletes while he was working at the Massachusetts school.

Damon Amato, 32, of Northborough, was arraigned last month on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

Officials allege Amato inappropriately touched the victims while he was working a Lowell High School.

Amato entered pleas of not guilty at his arraignment.

