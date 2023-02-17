Organizers host an event to rally for Ukraine in the Coastal Bend

By Corderro McMurry

TEXAS (KRIS) — Its been almost a year since Russia first invaded Ukraine and organizers are putting on a local event, called 365 Days of Freedom, to remind individuals of its impact in the Coastal Bend.

Olexsandr “Alex” Zhalkovskyi shared his personal stories over the past year of his family living through the terrible moments of war in Ukraine.

Zhalkovskyi, who still has family in Ukraine, told KRIS 6 News that his mother wanted to stay and take care of his grandmother, who couldn’t leave due to her health.

“And unfortunately, they stayed there and in August my grandmother passed away,” Zhalkovskyi said.

Because his mother was living by herself, he said they made the decision for her to come to Corpus Christi. So, in December he flew to Ukraine to bring his mother here as a refugee.

“Without worries of what’s coming next. And you know just get away from all those constant worries she had,” Zhalkovskyi said.

He told us she is here adjusting to her new life and the American culture.

“(She is) enjoying the life in peace andwithout worries of what’s coming next,” Zhalkovskyi said.

He said his mom is enjoying her time with her grandkids and is working to learn English.

“She’s (especially) adjusting to transportation part because she doesn’t drive. In Ukraine you really don’t have to drive,” Zhalkovskyi said.

With the conflict in Ukraine still going on, he said he wants people to know it is important that there is stability around the world and human lives are protected.

“Especially when its innocent lives are being treated in such a horrible way, because it’s preventable,” Zhalkovskyi said.

