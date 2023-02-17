Rep. Carbajal thanks firefighters for saving newborn, parents

By KSBY Staff

CALIFORNIA (KSBY) — Rep. Salud Carbajal visited the Lompoc Fire Department headquarters on Wednesday to thank firefighters and first responders for helping rescue a family during the January 9 storm.

On January 9, firefighters and first responders recued a newborn and the baby’s parents immediately following the birth of the baby.

Rep. Carbajal also visited Lompoc City Hall and met with Mayor Jenelle Osborne and City Manager Dean Albro.

