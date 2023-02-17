Two killed in attack on Karachi police headquarters

By Sophia Saifi, Saleem Mehsud and Azaz Syed, CNN

Two people were killed and two others injured Friday after militants attacked the police headquarters in Karachi, according to local ambulance officials.

Up to 10 militants attacked the police station with hand grenades and shots were fired, an eyewitness told CNN. Sindh provincial minister for labour, Saeed Ghani, confirmed the attack to CNN, adding the incident was ongoing.

Pakistan’s Taliban, known as Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, according to spokesman Mohammad Khorasani. Pakistani authorities have yet to confirm any group’s involvement.

Rescue teams have reached the site of the attack, according to video released by Chhipa Ambulance Service, in which gunfire could be heard.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.