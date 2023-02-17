Skip to Content
Where people in Portland, Oregon are looking to buy homes


Where people in Portland, Oregon are looking to buy homes

The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers.

The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority of U.S. homebuyers—97%—utilize online sites when looking for their next home, according to a 2021 report from the National Association of Realtors.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Portland are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data is based on micropolitan and metropolitan areas, which include cities as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Astoria, OR

– View share: 1.9%
– Median listing price: $601,950
– Listings as of January 2023: 130
– Median listing price per square foot: $341


davidrh // Shutterstock

#9. Albany, OR

– View share: 2.0%
– Median listing price: $419,900
– Listings as of January 2023: 247
– Median listing price per square foot: $270


Canva

#8. Medford, OR

– View share: 2.0%
– Median listing price: $512,475
– Listings as of January 2023: 544
– Median listing price per square foot: $286


kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#7. Seattle, WA

– View share: 2.0%
– Median listing price: $724,975
– Listings as of January 2023: 3,699
– Median listing price per square foot: $401


Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

#6. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 2.4%
– Median listing price: $478,395
– Listings as of January 2023: 13,618
– Median listing price per square foot: $265


Canva

#5. Longview, WA

– View share: 2.7%
– Median listing price: $516,250
– Listings as of January 2023: 224
– Median listing price per square foot: $266


EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Newport, OR

– View share: 3.1%
– Median listing price: $507,475
– Listings as of January 2023: 225
– Median listing price per square foot: $348


Canva

#3. Eugene, OR

– View share: 3.2%
– Median listing price: $517,450
– Listings as of January 2023: 411
– Median listing price per square foot: $295


Canva

#2. Bend, OR

– View share: 4.4%
– Median listing price: $648,947
– Listings as of January 2023: 667
– Median listing price per square foot: $354


James Curzio // Shutterstock

#1. Salem, OR

– View share: 6.5%
– Median listing price: $491,395
– Listings as of January 2023: 732
– Median listing price per square foot: $276

Article Topic Follows: News

Stacker

