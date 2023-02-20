Bullet travels through Nashville apartment window, kills woman inside

By Amanda Hara

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman was killed when gunfire outside her apartment traveled through a window, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Gunfire erupted near 500 Summer Place, across the interstate from Nissan Stadium near Cayce Homes, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, officers said an adult woman was found inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said someone had been shooting in a common area when a bullet traveled through a window, striking the woman.

She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

A person of interest was taken into custody and questioned about the incident.

