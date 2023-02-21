Skip to Content
China’s top diplomat visits Moscow ahead of anniversary of Russia’s Ukraine invasion

KTVZ News Team

By CNN’s Beijing bureau, Anna Chernova and Uliana Pavlova

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi has arrived in Moscow and will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Wednesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Wang, who was named Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy adviser last month, is making the visit during an eight-day international tour.

Neither Russia nor China has specified whether Wang would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, on Monday, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “we do not exclude a meeting” between Wang and Putin.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

