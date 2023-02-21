La Pine Fire District seeks 5-year levy renewal on May ballot

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District is looking to renew their five-year operating levy on the May election ballot, the same one on which Bend Fire and Rescue is proposing a levy renewal.

La Pine Fire's proposed levy will remain at 64 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value.

It'll be a five-year operating levy for hiring fire and emergency medical staff starting July 1.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Assistant Chief Dan Daugherty to learn more about the levy. She will find out how, unlike Bend Fire, they are staying at the same tax rate, and other details.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.