La Pine
La Pine Fire District seeks 5-year levy renewal on May ballot

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District is looking to renew their five-year operating levy on the May election ballot, the same one on which Bend Fire and Rescue is proposing a levy renewal.

La Pine Fire's proposed levy will remain at 64 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value.

It'll be a five-year operating levy for hiring fire and emergency medical staff starting July 1.

