Bend nonprofit helps women find path forward after experiencing trauma in their lives

M Perfectly

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend nonprofit, M Perfectly, is partnering with local organizations housing women who have experienced trauma from homelessness, addiction, domestic violence and/or human trafficking. 

The nonprofit seeks to empower these women in self-belief through leadership development, business acumen training, self confidence building and effective communication skills. 

Over the past year, M Perfectly has walked alongside more than 40 women from Dawn's House, Shepherd's House Ministries and Turning Points Recovery Center.  Collectively, they have seen more than 75 goals achieved from these individuals. 

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the founder and director of the nonprofit, Ashley Smith. Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.

