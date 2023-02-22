Boy with gunshot wound shows up at Tulsa home for help

By Ryan Love

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after finding a 15-year-old boy hurt in a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. in a neighborhood along North Harvard between Pine and Apache. The boy showed up at the house looking for help, and his friend told officers that the shooting happened nearby but they didn’t have an exact location.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital, but police didn’t know the severity of his wound.

Anyone who knows anything about what happened are asked to call 911 or remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

