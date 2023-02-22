Out U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas Marries His Boyfriend

By Alex Cooper

NEW HAMPSHIRE (Advocate Channel) — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat from New Hampshire, married his partner over the weekend.

Pappas announced on Twitter Monday that he’d married Vann Bentley. The two had announced their engagement back in December 2021.

“Vann and I are excited to share that we’re married!” Pappas wrote, sharing images from their special day.

“We feel so fortunate to have found each other and to be building our life together, and we’re grateful for the love and support of family and friends,” he wrote.

Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin who chairs the Equality Caucus in Congress, wrote: “Congratulations! Two great people make a great couple.”

Pappas has been a vocal supporter for LGBTQ+ rights while he’s been in office. The lawmaker is the first out gay man to represent New Hampshire in Congress. He championed the Respect for Marriage Act which was signed into law late last year.

“The signing of this legislation is a landmark moment not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Americans, because its enactment brings us one step closer to our country’s founding promise of guaranteeing liberty and justice for all,” Pappas said at the time.

He added that the law was needed after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, in which Thomas said that the high court should revisit other cases such as the decision that ruled in favor of marriage equality.

“The Obergefell decision extended marriage equality to all fifty states and the idea it could be overturned is unthinkable,” Pappas said. “But we know there are justices on the Supreme Court who want to reconsider that decision, and others that have protected rights rooted in the right to privacy, so the enactment of this legislation is critically important to ensure that no matter what the court does no family will have to worry the federal government will no longer recognize their union.”

