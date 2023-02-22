Philly native Kevin Hart donating 5,000 sets of Fabletics scrubs to Temple Health

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (KVVU) — Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is giving back to his hometown.

The Philadelphia native is donating 5,000 sets of new scrubs to Temple Health.

Hart is a partner and spokesperson for Fabletics.

The company introduced its first-ever line of medical apparel, Fabletics Scrubs.

Fabletics designed the scrubs with feedback from 6,500 health care workers.

“Creating Fabletics Scrubs was years in the making,” Adam Goldenberg, co-founder and CEO of Fabletics, said in a statement. “This collection is inspired by the medical community and it symbolizes our gratitude for the important work that these individuals do every day. We conducted comprehensive research and received direct feedback from these professionals, as we are committed to creating a product that can perform at the highest level and meet all their needs.”

Fabletics plans to gift scrub sets to 25,000 medical professionals across the United States.

The company says the debut line is available at Fabletics VIP member prices, ranging from $29.95 to $69.95 with a scrub set priced at $64.95 and member credit redeemable.

