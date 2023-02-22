Shamima Begum loses UK citizenship appeal

By Sophie Tanno and Jessie Gretener, CNN

Shamima Begum, who left the United Kingdom to join ISIS at the age of 15, has lost her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship, according to UK news agency PA Media.

The decision does not determine if Begum can return to the UK, but whether the removal of her citizenship was lawful.

The judge, Robert Jay, gave the decision on Wednesday following a five-day hearing in November.

Begum, now aged 23, left Britain in 2015 with two school friends as a teenager join the ISIS terror group in Syria. In February 2019, she re-emerged and made international headlines as the “ISIS bride” after pleading with the UK government to return to her home country to give birth to her son.

Then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid removed her British citizenship on February 19, 2019. Begum’s newborn son died in a northern Syrian refugee camp the following month.

She has told British media she had two other children prior to that child, who also died in Syria during infancy.

She challenged the decision but in June 2019, the government refused her application for leave to enter the UK to pursue her appeal.

In 2020, the UK Court of Appeal ruled Begum should be granted leave to enter the country because otherwise, it would not be “a fair and effective hearing.”

The following year, the Supreme Court reversed that decision, arguing that the Court of Appeal made four errors when it ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to carry out her appeal.

Begum has made several public appeals as she fought against the government’s decision, most recently appearing in BBC documentary The Shamima Begum Story and a 10-part BBC podcast series.

The decision to revoke Begum’s citizenship has come under fire from human rights campaigners and legal experts alike who argue that the revocation rendered her stateless and compromised her right to a fair appeal.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.