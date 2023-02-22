Teen charged with carjacking handicapped man on Far North Side

By JERAMIE BIZZLE

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A 16-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a handicapped man on the city’s Far North Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police arrested the teen around 8:33 p.m., in the 2400 block of West Lexington Street on the Near West Side.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, participated in a carjacking of a 67-year-old man, in the 6000 block of North Campbell Avenue.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking-handicapped.

No further information was immediately available.

