‘Food swamps’ a barrier to people living healthy lives in Baltimore and beyond, experts say

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Do you live in a “food swamp?” Do you know what a food swamp is? Chances are, you’re probably living near one and that’s potentially putting you at a higher risk of suffering a life-threatening stroke.

A food swamp is an area with a higher density of fast food and junk food options rather than healthy options.

New research by Columbia University Medical Center looked at whether Americans’ stroke risk varies based on how far their county of residence veers into food swamp territory.

It turned out it did: Among nearly 18,000 adults age 50 and older, those living in U.S. counties high on the food swamp scale had a 13% higher risk of suffering a stroke, compared to those in areas with more healthy options.

“It’s been previously shown that food swamp is also more of an indicator for obesity as well,” Dr. Charles Hong, a cardiologist with the University of Maryland Medical Center, said.

Hong said there are many reasons behind this.

“Fast food or pre-packaged food are fattier, saltier, and have basically high amount of phosphate additives and these 3 ingredients that are highly prevalent in processed foods are leading indication of atherosclerosis, cerebrovascular disease, hypertension and heart failure,” Hong said.

In 2020, the Baltimore metro area topped a CBS news list at number 12 for densest cities when it comes to fast food options.

U.S. Census data revealed there are about 97 fast-food restaurants per 100,000 residents.

“If you live in certain parts of Baltimore, there is no healthy option,” Hong said. “These fast foods and pre-packaged foods are relatively inexpensive and a lot of our neighbors that live in a lower economic background are busy. So, I think sometimes, it’s not just a matter of convenience but it’s something that is sort of forced out in them.”

But food swamps themselves can be a barrier to people living healthy lives. So, what can be done to combat this?

“I think Baltimore does have a higher rate of cardiovascular diseases. I think there needs to be more education on healthy lifestyle and starting at early school age,” Hong said.

Hong said everything in moderation is key, and it’s important to keep in mind convenience doesn’t necessarily mean healthier.

“I think we all live in a food swamp to a degree… even in the suburbs. Matter of fact, it’s everywhere but it’s your choice to live a healthy lifestyle,” Hong said.

Doctors say early signs of a stroke include sudden changes in your ability to talk, sudden weakness on one side of your body versus the other side, or sudden loss of sensation on one side or the other.

If you experience any of these symptoms, call your doctor immediately or 911.

