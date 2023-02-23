FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on new criminal charges

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Federal prosecutors announced new criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto trading platform FTX, expanding his potential liability in what authorities allege is a billion dollar fraud.

Bankman-Fried was charged in December in an eight-count indictment. On Thursday, an indictment was unsealed adding new charges for a total of 12 counts, including conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and securities fraud.

Bankman-Fried, who is released a $250 million bond, has pleaded not guilty to the charges announced in December. At the time he was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and wire fraud and conspiring to violate US campaign finance laws by making political donations through straw donors.

