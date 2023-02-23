Michigan firefighter killed from fallen power line amid ice storm

By DEJANAY BOOTH

PAW PAW, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan firefighter has died after a fallen tree branch brought down a power line Wednesday evening.

At about 5:44 p.m. on Feb. 22, the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was called to 30th Street south of 42nd Avenue in Almena Township to a branch on power lines that were on fire.

Authorities say firefighters found a power line was “arcing on some tree branches.” As they worked to secure it, a tree branch fell, bringing down the power line and striking fire Lt. Ethan Quillen, electricuting him.

The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital were he died from his injuries. Quillen served with the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department since 2019. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

